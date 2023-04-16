Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

TBBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

TBBK stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 31.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bancorp by 121.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Stories

