Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 753.3% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

BKHPF stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.