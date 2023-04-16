Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 753.3% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
BKHPF stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.