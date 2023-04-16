Bank of America Begins Coverage on Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

