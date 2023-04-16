Bank of America Raises R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $19.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of RCM opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

