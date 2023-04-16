Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($44.58) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.01) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.34) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,495 ($43.28).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,671 ($33.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -353.31. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,314 ($41.04). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,739.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,333.34.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

