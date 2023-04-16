Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of OZK opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Bank OZK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after buying an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

