BankUnited, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.17. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.