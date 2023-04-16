Barclays Boosts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $292.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $266.00 to $292.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $300.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $317.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.95.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,136,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

