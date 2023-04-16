Barclays Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

KEY opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

