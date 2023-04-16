Barclays Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$73.08.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

TSE SLF opened at C$64.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.53. The company has a market cap of C$37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$69.35.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3763875 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total value of C$3,279,847.62. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

