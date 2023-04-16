Barclays Raises Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $4.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 6.2 %

RENT opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

In other news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 492,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Rent the Runway news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock valued at $525,082. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

