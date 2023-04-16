Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.75) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($146.13) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a £119 ($147.37) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.07) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £130 ($160.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £118.86 ($147.20).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £118.92 ($147.27) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £111.60 and its 200-day moving average price is £109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,995.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,399 ($116.40) and a one year high of £119.90 ($148.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,058.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

