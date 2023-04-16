Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.80) to GBX 461 ($5.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $473.25.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPY stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

About Barratt Developments

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

