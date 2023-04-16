Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 369.7% from the March 15th total of 43,600 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 682.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BXRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,646. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 4,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

