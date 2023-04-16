Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 507 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $6,846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 219,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.20 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

