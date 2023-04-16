Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 136,217 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $13,859,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 407,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 318,103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

