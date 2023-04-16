Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,402 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CGDV stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

