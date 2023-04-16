Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

