Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $49.52 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of -91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

