Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $3.30 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $260.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

