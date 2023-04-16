Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 893.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $413.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

