Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 3,303 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 102,802 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

