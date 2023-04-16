Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,846 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

