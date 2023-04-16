Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 825 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $13,727,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

