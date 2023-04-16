Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,181.33, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

