Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.