Bend DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $130.59 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $130.59 million and approximately $783,445.92 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

