Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Bilfinger Price Performance

BFLBY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

About Bilfinger

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Maintenance Europe, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Maintenance Europe segment includes the six regions Engineering and Maintenance United Kingdom, Nordics, Belgium/Netherlands, Germany, Austria/Switzerland, and Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.