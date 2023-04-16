Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Bilfinger Price Performance
BFLBY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.33.
About Bilfinger
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilfinger (BFLBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.