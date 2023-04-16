Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BIRDF remained flat at $6.78 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

