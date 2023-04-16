Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Hits $0.0048

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $37.20 million and $385,584.30 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,708,828,412 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

See the Features tab for additional information.”

