BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $455,149.76

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $30,300.86 or 1.00033173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $376.30 million and $455,149.76 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,354.80554284 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $444,673.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

