BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $691.33 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $733.64.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

