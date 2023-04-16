Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $43,927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $34,466,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

