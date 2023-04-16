Blue Chip Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MS opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

