Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Chip Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $186.36 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.