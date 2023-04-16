Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,615,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

