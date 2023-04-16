Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 6,922 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.