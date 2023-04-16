Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 747 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Chip Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

