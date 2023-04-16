Blue Chip Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blue Chip Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,275 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $577,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $123.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

