BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,190 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEU opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

