BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

