BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

