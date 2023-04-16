BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595 over the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.