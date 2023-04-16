BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $83.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

