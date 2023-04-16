BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $349.11 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $54.41 billion and $912.22 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $349.11 or 0.01150059 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,697 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,821.84469667. The last known price of BNB is 333.53851374 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1263 active market(s) with $720,862,260.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.