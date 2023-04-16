BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 281.0% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:DSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. 55,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,374. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
