BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 281.0% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. 55,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,374. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.