Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boral in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Boral alerts:

Boral Price Performance

Shares of BOALY remained flat at $9.44 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Boral has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.