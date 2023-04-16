Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boral in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Boral Price Performance
Shares of BOALY remained flat at $9.44 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Boral has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.
Boral Company Profile
Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.
