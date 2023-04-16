Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BPZZF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.
