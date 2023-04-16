Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $71.01 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002925 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and approximately $473,350.51 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

