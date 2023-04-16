Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 100.4% in March

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brambles Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.